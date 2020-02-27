It’s exciting to see the Gathering Place move into a second phase of development with last Friday’s groundbreaking of Tulsa’s first permanent, fully programmed children’s museum.
Tulsa Children’s Museum’s Discovery Lab will be built on the Gathering Place land north of Crow Creek and east side of Riverside Drive. The area has previously been part of a temporary parking area.
Museum construction is planned to start in earnest on March 23, immediately after spring break. The $47 million project — funded with public and philanthropic money — is scheduled to be completed in late summer of 2021. The 50,000-square-foot museum will include 20,000 square feet of exhibit space, an amphitheater, plaza and cafe.
The museum and science center focuses on hands-on, action-based learning designed to improve children’s critical thinking, creativity and collaboration skills. It will include a Tulsa Public Schools STEM Center, expected to serve more than 1,000 classrooms a year
The children’s museum will anchor phase two development of the Gathering Place. Phase one — 66.5 acres of playgrounds, water features, paths and athletic facilities — attracted 2.8 million guests in its first year and gained national attention. The best park in America is working on further phase two developments and a third phase.
Museum construction will displace about 400 of the most popular parking spaces for park patrons, which could raise concerns for area residents. The Gathering Place has taken reasonable steps to address the issue, including a reconfiguration of the temporary parking lot south of Crow Creek to raise capacity by 200 spaces, recent addition of 600 new parking spaces connected by a park shuttle just south of the 21st Street Bridge on the west side of the Arkansas River and 1,500 satellite parking spaces in and around Tulsa Community College’s downtown campus, which will be available starting this month. Tulsa Transit is launching a dedicated downtown-to-Gathering Place shuttle that will operate every day during the summer and Friday through Sunday the rest of the year.
The Gathering Place has been a stupendous success, and we look forward to its continuing growth.
