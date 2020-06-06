As contract negotiations go, the process that led to the Tulsa’s new deal with Navistar/IC Bus of Oklahoma for use of city airport property was pretty public and very chippy.
The bus company hired a Chicago-based public relations firm that earned its money making sure that everyone knew the company’s side of story, especially how many people earned a living there and how much money Navistar/IC Bus had put into its Tulsa operations.
Mayor G.T. Bynum shot back that the company was “grossly misinforming” its employees about what was going on. He went so far as to post a picture of a crisp dollar bill on his Facebook page to emphasize the incredible rental deal the city gave the bus company in return for a million square feet and the promise to maintain it safely — which he said they weren’t.
The impasse lasted eight months.
But all that trouble seemed to disappear last Thursday when the two sides announced a new 20-year agreement that will keep the bus manufacturer and 1,600 jobs at Air Force Plant No. 3.
Everybody wins, Bynum said. A Navistar International Corp. executive publicly praised the mayor’s leadership.
We wanted to be cynical about the fast, happy solution to a difficult situation, but when the Tulsa World’s Rhett Morgan dug into it, we saw what looks like a pretty good deal for the people of Tulsa.
Critical points of the deal:
• The plant’s annual base rent is $2.78 million.
• The agreement renews every five years up to three times and the rent increases 4% with each renewal.
• The bus manufacturer can deduct a maintenance investment credit from base rent for each year. It agrees to maintain a minimum of 1,200 qualifying employees each quarter.
• Every time a lease option is exercised, a new maintenance plan will be developed through an independent engineer agreed upon by the city and the company.
Tulsa’s priority wasn’t to make Air Force Plant No. 3 into a cash cow for city revenue, and it shouldn’t have been. The priorities should have been maintaining the usability and safety of the asset and the jobs inside it.
All of those missions seem to be accomplished, and both sides walked away smiling.
