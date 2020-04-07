After an inexcusable wait, former Oklahoma State University Coach Eddie Sutton will be honored as a member of the prestigious Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
We join those offering hearty congratulations. It is a well-deserved and overdue honor for a lifetime of achievement.
It is important that the recognition comes while the 84-year-old Sutton, who has faced health obstacles, and his family can celebrate the award together.
It took seven years of being named a finalist for the anonymous 24-member Naismith panel to see what everyone else knew: Sutton is among in basketball’s true elite.
Sutton launched his coaching career at Tulsa’s Central High School before becoming one of college basketball’s most successful coaches. He is one of only 10 college coaches to win more than 800 games. He has 806 victories.
His legacy spans six universities, and he’s the first coach to take four schools — Creighton, Arkansas, Kentucky and OSU — to the NCAA Tournament. He led three teams to the Final Four, two from OSU and one from Arkansas.
Sutton became a beloved coach while at OSU, his alma mater. He took the Cowboys to the NCAA Tournament 13 times in 16 seasons. Only his mentor, Henry Iba, had more wins as the OSU coach.
Sutton-led teams won championships in the Southwest, Southeast, Big Eight and Big 12 conferences. He has been named National Coach of the Year by the Associated Press twice and conference coach of the year eight times.
Sutton’s career includes NCAA penalties tied to his four-year stint at the University of Kentucky and personal battles with addiction, for which he took responsibility and went into rehabilitation.
More often in Sutton’s life, he emerged as a leader and mentor. Former players often speak about his role as a father figure, teaching accountability and responsibility.
Sutton was crucial in the healing process for one of the most painful episodes in OSU sports history, a 2001 plane crash that killed 10 people associated with the basketball program, including two players.
We thank the Naismith voters for finally coming around to give a good man his due, and congratulate Coach Sutton for a successful career.
