Mayor G.T. Bynum presented a proposed city budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1 to the City Council Wednesday evening.
First, the good news: The mayor presented a balanced budget that asks for no tax increases.
That is good, but beyond that point, there are more clouds than sunshine in the plan.
Recognizing the double blow the local economy is taking from the COVID-19 shutdown and the petroleum industry depression, the $828.5 million budget anticipates that the city will have a total of $26.1 million less to spend next year than it did this.
The city’s Rainy Day Fund, prudent spending practices during relatively good times this year and cost savings — including employee furloughs — already implemented by Bynum, have helped cushion the city. But there’s no way such a revenue decline can be absorbed without some pain.
The city doesn’t qualify for federal COVID-19 relief funding. County or state officials ought to share a portion of their money to deal with Tulsa’s costs directly related to the pandemic.
The budget has no new programs and no new hiring beyond police and fire positions needed to maintain current staffing levels.
The furloughs will save the city money that it doesn’t have and are the right thing to do. But inevitably they will mean the city does things it ought to do more slowly or possibly not at all. The city likely will be slower to respond to situations, which would result in citizen frustration or worse.
Water rates won’t rise, but the budget includes some utility rate increases, although they are smaller than the city had planned at one point.
That means that Tulsans, most of whom are hurting from the same economic problems as the city, will have to dig deeper to pay for basic services — sewer service and stormwater management. There’s a logic behind the city’s long-term plan for rate increases, but we’re not sure that will go over well with the city’s population in tough times.
On first review, the budget looks fiscally solid, and, frankly, not as bad as it could have been. We hope the plan is all the retrenchment that will be necessary for the city. If it is, it will largely be a credit to the long-term thinking and prudent spending habits of Tulsa’s top leaders.
