Few people reach the heights of Eddie Sutton.
The legendary Oklahoma State basketball coach had an ability to propel programs and players onto the national stage, becoming the first to take four schools to the NCAA Division 1 championship tournament.
In 37 seasons, he became one of only nine Division 1 coaches to post more than 800 victories. His teams appeared at the NCAA tournament 26 times, with three reaching the Final Four.
Sutton also had an approachable, down-to-earth manner earning respect from his teams and in the communities where he lived. Former players speak of his lessons of responsibility and accountability.
He had flaws and personal failings, but, at his core, he was a good man who faced his obstacles head on.
Sutton died Saturday in Tulsa at age 84, just two months after being notified of his long-overdue induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
We celebrate Sutton’s life and legacy and offer our condolences to his family.
Though Sutton was a Kansas native, Oklahoma counts him as one of our own.
He arrived at Oklahoma State (then Oklahoma A&M) in 1955 to play for — then coach under — another storied coach, Henry P. Iba.
Sutton brought those skills to Tulsa Central High School to rack up a 119-51 record in seven seasons. He then launched into college coaching.
He turned losing teams at Creighton and Arkansas into top teams that earned spots at the NCAA tournament. High-profile, successful seasons at Kentucky ended with penalties for recruitment violations, but Sutton hit his stride when he returned to OSU, going to the NCAA tournament 13 times with one Final Four appearance. Only Iba had more wins as a Cowboys coach.
He guided the OSU and Stillwater communities through mourning after a January 2001 plane crash that killed 10 people associated with basketball program, including two players.
His life included a battle with addiction, for which he took ownership and sought help. In later years, he often spoke to youth organizations about his lessons in sobriety.
We are proud of Eddie Sutton’s life and his legacy. He deserves his spot as one of college basketball’s greatest coaches.
