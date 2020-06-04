Tulsa County commissioners have approved continuing a controversial program that uses local resources to help enforce federal immigration law.
At the urging of Sheriff Vic Regalado, the commissioners voted 2-1 to extend a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
We agree with County Commissioner Karen Keith, who voted against the extension. It is time to end Tulsa’s participation in the 287(g) program.
Named after a section of the Immigration and Nationality Act, the program has been criticized nationally and locally for wasting money, encouraging racial profiling and eroding trust between immigrants and law enforcement.
In Tulsa, it is largely a jail program that deputizes local officers to do the jobs normally handled by federal agents, such as screening for residency status and holding immigrants until deportation.
It reallocates county resources to federal responsibilities.
Former Sheriff Stanley Glanz entered into the first agreement in 2007. He often spoke about it bringing in millions of dollars used on projects like renovations.
The Tulsa County Jail should not be holding inmates to generate revenue. That would be an immoral position going against efforts to reduce the state’s overwhelming mass incarceration problem.
Beyond those implications, there is an unaffordable cost to practical law enforcement.
Immigrants convicted of serious crimes serve their sentences and are then deported, which is as it should be. Criminal law already gets them off the streets and out of the country.
The greater concern is about the deportation of undocumented immigrants picked up on minor violations, minor crimes or found innocent of the arresting complaints.
This has a chilling effect on immigrants — those living in the country legally and illegally. They are less likely to report crime, call for help or support police investigations. That makes Tulsa County less safe.
All residents should be able to depend on and trust local law enforcement. At a time of ongoing protests over police mistreatment of black Americans and people in racial and ethnic minorities, programs like 287(g) need to go.
