Karen Keith is more than a county commissioner, although she’s a great county commissioner.
She also the community’s brightest booster, the government official willing to champion unpopular but important causes and a leader who is determined to make Tulsa and Tulsa County safer and more prosperous.
In December, the Tulsa World named her one of the 2019 Tulsans of the Year. How could we not endorse her for four more years as the District 2 county commissioner?
The former local news anchor was elected to the commission in 2008. She is seeking her fourth term, and she has earned it.
In her first three terms, Keith has proven that she can get things done. She was one of the driving forces behind amassing the political will to build the county’s Family Center for Juvenile Justice (opened in December). Amid controversy and rancor, she helped Iron Gate find a new home (now in operation). She led the county’s work on a plan to build low-water dams in the Arkansas River (approved by voters in 2016 and due to start construction in September).
In all of those projects, she showed herself to be a problem-solver and a coalition-builder. We wish the state had 200 more like her to put to work on the people’s business.
For years, she has been the leader on efforts to finance rebuilding the county’s World War II-era levee system that protects hundreds of homes, businesses and lives. She has provided the cohesive force that is now on the cusp of bringing together state, federal and local politicians and bureaucrats.
We are fans of Karen Keith, and we endorse her reelection with enthusiasm.
FEATURED VIDEO