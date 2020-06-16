Many banks and credit unions have announced they will offer notarization of absentee ballots for Oklahomans prior to the June 30 election.
That’s a charitable offer, and one that many Oklahoma voters will gratefully accept.
More than 40 Tulsa County bank locations are part of the effort. A full list can be found on the state election board’s website.
There are others offering notary services ahead of the election, and they’re all free as a matter of state law, but banks are convenient and trusted. It’s a good fit. (By the way, the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is June 23. You can handle that on the state election board’s website, too.)
Absentee voters have the option in the June 30 election of returning their ballot with a photocopy of an appropriate state, federal or tribal photo ID or the voter’s ID issued by the local election board.
What the banks, credit unions and others are doing is a kind effort to address a needlessly bad situation created by the Oklahoma Legislature.
Notarization provides little protections against the virtually nonexistent problem of absentee voter fraud.
The real solution — the one that was in place until a state Supreme Court ruling on the issue was nixed by lawmakers — is to do away with the notarization requirement.
The vast majority of states have figured out how to handle absentee ballots without the time-consuming and, during a pandemic, health-endangering need for notarization. (And the photocopy solution is only a solution for people who keep photocopiers or printers in their homes.)
The financial institutions have stepped up, and it’s appreciated, but in the end, voters deserve better treatment from the people who run their elections.
