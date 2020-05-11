Part of re-engaging the community after the national COVID-19 shutdown will be voters choosing school board members on the June 30 ballot.
Tulsa Public Schools made the right decision to postpone the second round of its school board elections in April. Now it’s time to resume the process with votes in TPS Districts 5 and 6.
We support former Edison Preparatory teacher John Croisant in District 5 and incumbent Ruth Ann Fate in District 6.
Croisant finished first among five candidates in February’s first round of voting with 44% of the vote. He faces businessman Shane Saunders, who got 26% of the February vote.
A fourth-generation Tulsan, Croisant graduated from the University of Tulsa with a political science degree and certificate in pre-law.
Croisant taught in New Orleans for two years before returning to Tulsa. He taught at area public and private schools before joining the faculty at Edison, where he worked 12 years as a sixth grade geography teacher and head girls soccer coach.
As an educator, he was active as an advocate for more support to improve teacher pay, recruitment and working conditions.
In 2018, he left teaching to open an insurance agency. He has remained active in TPS and education issues. He and his wife have one son, who attends Edison.
Among his priorities as a board member are transparency, budget efficiency and equity among schools. He has a grasp on details and big-picture goals.
His recent teaching experience would bring an important perspective to the board.
Fate was first elected to the TPS board in 1996. She came in second in the first round of voting with 33% of the vote. University of Oklahoma professor Jerry Griffin had the plurality, 37%.
Fate says this will be her final term. She has served the board well and her experience should be kept.
We encourage Fate to make her decision-making at board meetings more transparent. We think she has made reasoned, appropriate judgments as a board member, but should do a better job of explaining them to her constituents.
Oklahoma voters consistently identify public schools as their highest priority, and school board elections are their opportunity to impact policy there directly. We support Croisant and Fate as the best choices for the TPS future.
