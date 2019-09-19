The state’s top-ranking higher education official is stepping down.
Chancellor Glen Johnson, 65, announced last week that he will retire in December 2020, capping 38 years in top state leadership roles.
Gov. Kevin Stitt had made no secret that he wanted Johnson out, comparing his record to that of a football coach who couldn’t put together a winning record, but state Regents for Higher Education Chairman Jody Parker said the regents were happy with Johnson’s performance and the retirement choice was Johnson’s.
The chancellor for higher education doesn’t work for the governor. The Oklahoma Constitution guarantees the regents broad independence on budget, personnel and policy.
But in practice, it’s hard to imagine the state’s colleges and universities thriving if there is a rift between the governor and the chancellor. The regents are constitutionally independent, but when there’s a fight, the governor almost always wins.
The regents have said they welcome the governor’s input on a new chancellor, but Stitt has properly acknowledged that the job is theirs. The governor also was conciliatory after Johnson’s retirement announcement, appropriately saluting the chancellor’s years of public service to the state and his devotion to education.
We hope that means the governor will work with Johnson to reverse years of higher education budget neglect in Johnson’s last year as chancellor. Football analogies aside, no one can win the higher education game without adequate funding.
For the regents, the challenge will be to come up with a replacement for Johnson who is an adept problem-solver with the silver tongue of a politician and a deep understanding of the potential for higher education to transform the state’s economy. That’s no small order, but the job requires nothing less.
