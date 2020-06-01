We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The University of Tulsa has announced that it will wrap up in-person instruction this fall before Thanksgiving.

The early conclusion of classroom activities is one of many necessary and prudent shifts at TU because of COVID-19 concerns.

Almost every TU class this fall will have a virtual component and after Nov. 20 most classes will go online as well, interim President Janet Levit announced last week. Some classes may have in-person finals but those will take place before Thanksgiving.

The school’s classes will start earlier and end later.

Meanwhile, the TU will require masks for everyone on campus, stagger class start times to minimize hallway traffic and assign back-up faculty members for every class. The spring semester may also start later next year.

All residential hall students will be housed in private rooms; food service will be ordered electronically and delivered on a carry-out basis.

All of the changes were made with the help of a medical advisory committee that included physicians, infectious disease specialists and public health experts.

Colleges and universities around the nation are looking for solutions to the same set of COVID-19 challenges, and that has led to a variety of strategies.

The TU solution seems to balance appropriately the need to keep students and — by extension, society in general — healthy while maintaining academic rigor and university continuity, but the ultimate judge of whether they got it right will be made by their students, potential students and their parents.

We hope the plan works well for students and the schools. If it does, it will be interesting to see if some of the changes become permanent even after the COVID-19 crisis passes.

FEATURED VIDEO

Altered lives: See how these Tulsans are adjusting their lives and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic