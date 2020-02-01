On first glance, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s idea of consolidating the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority makes sense.
The two agencies — one that builds and maintains state roads with a mix of state and federal tax funding and the other that builds and maintains a separate set of roads with toll-funded bond money — developed because of peculiarities of state history and now-dated attitudes about government borrowing.
Both have long been indirectly responsible to the governor, although that power flows through separate boards. From time to time, including now, they have been unified by a common cabinet secretary.
But they have separate offices, staffs and, financially speaking, separate masters. With federal funding comes federal strings for ODOT. The turnpike system is largely tied into the federal highway system, but has fewer controls in that direction. However, it has to answer to its bondholders and a complex set of special state laws.
Does it make sense to maintain two highway bureaucracies in one state? Perhaps not, but we immediately had questions about one of the potential savings cited by Stitt.
The governor pointed out that during snow storms, crews for the two agencies work independently and sometimes end up driving past each others’ salt supplies en route to their own storehouses. Why not share a common salt supply, he suggested, which, we agree, is logical, but not necessarily feasible. Remember, the turnpike authority’s salt was bought with bondholders’ money, and those investors aren’t interested in underwriting the upkeep of roads that compete with their toll roads.
Such issues may be resolvable. Our only point is that there may be complexities involved in a consolidation, which might explain why the idea has been talked about in the past, but never done.
We think Stitt’s idea will appeal to the public and deserves a thorough legislative vetting. Many eyes could prevent a costly mistake and, if the notion proves as propitious as it seems, lead to a well-considered reform.
