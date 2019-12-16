Gov. Kevin Stitt’s targeting of state agencies using lobbyists at the state Capitol has always puzzled us a bit, but it was based on some logic.
Whether or not state agency lobbyists serve a good purpose — and in our experience they have worked for good much more often than they haven’t — we understand the governor’s point that you don’t want state money being used to pay people to come lobby for more state money.
But when the state tried to apply the idea to independent tag agents, it went too far.
Tag agencies aren’t state agencies. They’re private businesses appointed by the Oklahoma Tax Commission. As a business model, the tag agent system may be a bit dated and it certainly does the state business, but saying agents can’t employ lobbyists is no different from telling any other private business they can’t.
A world without lobbyists might be some people’s idea of ideal, but there’s at least one big problem with enforcing it on private businesses: the U.S. Constitution.
At its base level, lobbying is political speech and it’s petitioning government for a redress of grievances. If that language sounds familiar, it’s borrowed from the First Amendment, which says, “Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech, or ... to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” The Fourteenth Amendment makes it clear that if Congress can’t do it, neither can the Legislature. The Oklahoma Constitution adopts the U.S. Constitution in whole as the supreme law of the land.
Long story short: The state can decide what state agencies do with public money, but the state shouldn’t tell independent private businesses they can’t use lobbyists to petition the Legislature.
After initially saying in a series of letters to tag agents that the lobbying ban applied to them and threatening them with “immediate termination” of their state contracts if they engaged in lobbying, the state has backed off the issue, which is good.
If the governor wants to do something to make the tag agent system work better, we wish him Godspeed, but he’ll have to do it with the tag agents’ lobbyists in the building.