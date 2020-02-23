The Oklahoma Legislature’s permissive attitude toward guns knows very few bounds.
On Monday, on a better than 3-to-1 margin, the state House approved House Bill 1111, which, as amended on the House floor, would reduce the criminal penalty for carrying a handgun (concealed or otherwise) into a bar from a felony, subject to up to two years in prison, to a misdemeanor, subject only to a $250 fine.
Because the gun is more important than logic, the bill also requires bars — businesses that makes more than 51% of their income from alcohol sales consumed on premises — to post doorway signs. The signs shall read: “51%.” There is no provision for any sort of context to the mystifying signs.
Imagine the impact on common language, as in, I was in a single’s 51% last night, and I got a pretty girl’s telephone number.
It’s all fun and good at the local 51%, mind you, until someone starts waving a gun around.
Under HB 1111, you can take your gun into the bar area of an establishment that doesn’t make 51% of its profit from alcohol sales — let’s call that a 49% — although you can’t drink. Opponents of the bill called that the “designated gunslinger” provision with some justification. That law would largely be enforced on an honor system.
We don’t think alcohol and guns mix well. Well-adjusted, law-abiding people don’t need to take their handgun out for a cocktail. Adults ought to be able to go to their local pub and not worry that the guy on the next barstool might be packing heat.
That said, we also don’t want to fill up our prisons with people whose only crime is forgetting to leave their weapon in the trunk. If you take a gun into a 51% or a 49% and do something illegal with it, then you belong in prison. Thank goodness, there seems to be little debate about that.
In the end, we wish our lawmakers were spending their time addressing the real problems of Oklahoma instead of figuring out new and broader ways to brings guns where they don’t belong.
