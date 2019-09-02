Here’s a happy Labor Day story for you.
American Airlines, one of Tulsa’s largest private employers, announced last week that it is adding 400 jobs to its maintenance facility at Tulsa International Airport.
That’s 400 high-skill, high-wage union jobs on top of the 5,200 people already working at the airline’s Tulsa facilities.
It’s the first hiring announcement of its type for the Tulsa site in more than a decade, Erik Olund, managing director of base maintenance for American, told the Tulsa World’s Rhett Morgan.
The jobs include work on aircraft overhaul and landing gear overhaul for the airline’s Boeing 737 and 777 fleet and CFM56 engine maintenance and Airbus A321 interior modifications.
It’s fabulous news for Tulsa, American Airlines and the members of the Transportation Workers Union of America Local 514.
We see two critical points to be made:
First, American was willing to invest in Tulsa because Tulsa workers do a good job for American. The airline’s workers know their stuff, and they do quality work. In air maintenance, the first essential is a skilled work force, and Tulsa has that.
Second, American was willing to invest in Tulsa because Tulsa invested in American. The 2016 $884 million Vision sales tax renewal package included a $27.3 million investment in city-owned facilities used by the airline. The money retrofitted World War II vintage hangars to keep them usable for the contemporary air fleet.
We see confirmation of both of those points in one of Olund’s comments to Morgan.
“(The) announcement is really about the fact that we are in Tulsa forever,” he said. “We’re not going anywhere. We’re growing. It’s important for our team and the community to know how important Tulsa is for us, regardless of any of the other stuff that we’ve got going on.”
Congratulations to American Airlines, its employees and the citizens of Tulsa who have formed a lasting partnership that will mean prosperity for all three for years to come.
