Voters in House District 70 have an effective lawmaker and solid advocate in Rep. Carol Bush.
In her two terms, the Republican has supported improvements to public education, reforms in criminal justice and transparency and common-sense changes in health care.
Bush deserves a third term.
The former head of the Tulsa Crime Commission entered the Legislature before the 2018 teachers strike, pledging to do what she could to bolster public schools. It has been a promise kept.
Bush has voted for teacher pay raises and other efforts to put more resources in public schools. She has avoided falling for the various private school voucher schemes.
Her work with youth extends into safety and trauma.
Citing the state’s high ranking of children with multiple adverse childhood experiences, she co-sponsored legislation creating the Task Force on Trauma-Informed Care.
Bush passed changes to extend the time child sexual abuse survivors have to report to law enforcement and seek civil damages.
Another successful Bush measure concerns sex education curriculum, which is approved at the district level. Her bill mandates the materials used must address the issue of consent and inform students about abstinence.
She was instrumental in the law establishing an extensive framework for medical marijuana and passed legislation setting up rules for the collection of rapid DNA samples.
In long-term health care, Bush co-sponsored a bill that requires people about to enter nursing homes be given a list of other options — like home health or adult day services — with a breakdown of costs.
It’s a long list of notable accomplishments, and Bush has more.
The only opponent in the race is 20-year-old Republican newcomer Taylor Woodrum, who is running on a platform of protecting and restoring individual liberties. The election will be decided by the June 30 primary.
We endorse Bush because of her impressive record as a conservative lawmaker with a progressive vision for Oklahoma and an ability to get important things done.
