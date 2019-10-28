When you're talking about removing the president of the United States from office, you ought to do it in public.
There's no legitimate defense or historical precedent for House leaders holding their impeachment investigation against President Trump behind closed doors.
About two dozen Republican congressmen — including northeastern Oklahoma Reps. Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullin — stormed a closed-door deposition by a Defense Department witness Wednesday, demanding that the proceeding be made public. It was an embarrassing made-for-TV partisan stunt that substituted force for process, but who could disagree with the underlying theme: Impeaching the president of the United States is too important to be done in secret.
The hearings are bipartisan and, as far as we're able to judge, the president's defenders are getting a far chance to questions witnesses along with his opponents.
We don't accept the comparison of the hearings to a grand jury investigation. Grand juries are considering criminal issues. Impeachment is a political process, and the voters deserve the right to see what is happening. They need to see the witnesses so that they can judge for themselves whether they have the air of accuracy and truthfulness to them. They need to hear the details — all the details — of testimony so they can scrutinize the president's actions and those of his accusers.
Instead, we're getting the committee's selected anonymous leaks to favored reporters — a process that sullies both the process and the press.
President Trump's attempt to leverage political help from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was disturbing and wrong. It deserves the attention of Congress at the highest level, but it also deserves the attention of the public too.
Frankly, if Democratic leaders were looking for a strategy to feed President Trump's claims that the impeachment process is a witch hunt designed to undo the results of the 2016 election, a star chamber proceeding would be the first step. If they were looking for a way to undercut their own efforts with the American public, this would be it.
Open the doors and let the people see what's happening.