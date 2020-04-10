The Oklahoma Legislature should reconsider state absentee voting laws, which mandate notary public seals for most voters who want to avoid in-person balloting.
While there are exceptions for members of the military and people who have physical obstacles to in-person voting, state law requires most absentee voters to sign the envelope containing their ballot in front of a notary.
That’s inconvenient at any time, but during a global pandemic it’s dangerous — to the notary and the voter. It’s just not feasible in a physically distanced world.
There is a better way. Many other states accept absentee ballots based exclusively on signature verification. Other states require only the signature of one or two witnesses, which could be family members or others sharing a shelter-in-place location, although that wouldn’t help voters who live alone.
We prefer Minnesota’s system, which requires voters to use their driver’s license number, state identification number or the last four digits of their Social Security number when applying for an absentee ballot and again when returning the ballot. That’s a reasonable safeguard against someone falsely claiming to be a voter and casting a ballot in that person’s name.
Election officials object that such a system will require more time for verification. If so, build time into the process. We hasten to point out that other states have figured it out.
This is a problem the Legislature can and should deal with immediately. Lawmakers need to protect the processes of democracy in a world where going to the polls may not be safe. With fast work, the change could be in place before the June primary.
If lawmakers harbor concerns that such a change would lead to voter fraud — and there’s neither logic nor evidence to support that fear — they could give the law an expiration date after November’s general election.
That would give the state a chance to test-drive the new system and make a decision about continuing it later.
We think it’s a reform whose time had come even before COVID-19, but — given the current emergency — becomes much more urgent.
