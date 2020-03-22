Even as our nation retracted into safe spaces amid an unprecedented danger, some people have risked their health to make sure the community’s basic needs were met.
The COVID-19 pandemic led U.S. officials to cancel all public events and close schools, restaurants and many government offices. It’s a fast-moving and ever-changing national emergency requiring people stay in their homes.
Most of us adapted, altering the course of our normal life and figuring out how to work from home.
But that wasn’t an option for an essential group of people on the front lines.
Doctors, nurses and other medical professionals remain on the job, treating the sick. Public health officials continually assess and update the status of the pandemic.
Firefighters, police officers, ambulance crews and other public safety workers face the same personal crises as the rest of us, but they are on the job, ready to respond to our emergencies.
Postal carriers have not let disease prevent them from their appointed rounds. They keep us connected.
Store clerks ware stocking food and medicine; transportation workers are moving goods to market.
Nursing home and assisted-living center staffs care for the most vulnerable and deal with the isolation and fear that results from government orders to stop visitations.
Cleaning, sanitation and janitorial providers are busy sterilizing empty or nearly vacant public places.
Utility and public works crews keep society’s basic infrastructure operating safely and dependably.
At the risk of being self-centered, we also note the work of the Tulsa World’s dedicated reporters, editors, pressmen and carriers. They have done their job, and have done it very well. They keep the community accurately informed, better able to deal with a national catastrophe.
We shouldn’t have started listing those who are there for fear of leaving out some essential class of people, but we salute them all.
At a time of peril and fear, ordinary heroes are on the job, making the crisis a little safer for everyone.
