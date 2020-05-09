State Rep. Sheila Dills has represented House District 69 well for the past two years and deserves another term in office.
Dills, a Republican, is a realistic conservative, who has made a name for herself with work for common-sense reforms and transparency in the state’s online charter school system.
We admire the way she has studied the obvious problems there and proposed solutions that would make sure taxpayer money is protected and online students get appropriate educations.
She also advocates for solid mental health and criminal justice reform to make sure people who need help from the community get it while those who are genuine threats to society go to prison.
Her advocacy for education and mental health funding promises a future with less crime, greater public safety, more productivity and happier, healthier people.
She is a forceful advocate for economic development, community growth, public education and realistic state budgeting.
House District 69 stairsteps along both banks of the Arkansas River from 71st Street to 171st Street, including parts of Tulsa, Bixby, Jenks and Glenpool.
Republicans outnumber Democrats by nearly 3 to 1, so it isn’t surprising that the race will be determined in June’s GOP primary.
Dills’ only opponent is Angela Strohm, wife for former Rep. Chuck Strohm, whom Dills defeated in 2018 after he voted against measures to fund a statewide teacher pay raise. Angela Strohm’s website advocates plans to starve public schools and fund voucher schemes for private schools, ideas that are out of step with the parents, teachers and students of District 69.
Dills is a positive, smart leader who has done a good job and has earned the trust of her constituents, and we endorse her.
Featured video