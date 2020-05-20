Democratic voters in House District 72 have an old choice made new this year.
Incumbent Rep. Monroe Nichols faces former Tulsa City Councilor Maria Barnes in the June 30 primary. With no Republican on the general election ballot, the winner is elected to the state House for two years.
Nichols and Barnes faced off in the 2016 Democratic primary for the same seat. Nichols won by 3 percentage points, but because of low turnout that was only a matter of 71 votes.
District 72 is an eclectic elephant-shaped district with the end of its trunk on the east edge of downtown and its ears in Sperry and Owasso. It includes the University of Tulsa, Centennial Park, the Kendall-Whittier neighborhood, the Tulsa Zoo, some stretches of rural Tulsa County and some fast-growing suburban areas.
Since he was elected, Nichols has been an effective advocate for education funding and smart-on-crime reforms. He advocates for Medicaid expansion and affordable housing — important issues for his district.
It’s hard to find any areas of disagreement between Barnes’ agenda and what Nichols has done and proposes to do for the district. She won’t attack his record, emphasizing her own qualifications.
Nichols record of leadership would win him constituent support in a normal year, but this isn’t a normal year. The Nichols-Barnes contest was a close call in 2016, and with the unpredictable effect of COVID-19 on a district with a long history of low turnouts, it’s clear a handful of voters can decide the winner. The winner may be the better-organized politician, not the better suited one.
We remember well that as a city councilor Barnes was a sometimes divisive figure, which is a contrast to Nichols, a man with a big smile and enormous energy for his constituents and their needs and friends throughout the Capitol.
Based on his record, his qualifications and his leadership, we endorse Nichols. He’s done a good job of pushing for things that can succeed, fighting for a handful of critical issues that are longer shots and knowing how to recognize the difference. He has done an excellent job for District 72 for four years and deserves two more.
