Every registered voter has a right to vote on Tuesday, and we think they should do so with the same enthusiasm and seriousness as students from Will Rogers High School did last week.
We applaud A.P. history teacher Emily Harris for arranging the trip for these newly turned 18-year-olds to cast an early ballot on Friday at the Tulsa County Election Board.
A robust democracy depends on high participation by well-informed voters. That level of civic involvement starts with early encouragement.
On Tuesday’s ballot are presidential primary candidates for the Democratic and Republican parties. Registered independents are eligible to vote in the Democratic race if they request a ballot.
Oklahoma is one of 14 states and one U.S. territory participating in Super Tuesday primary elections. Some of the biggest states — including California and Texas — are at stake. The elections’ outcomes determine the pledged delegates going into the party conventions this summer, and Tuesday’s results could well be decisive in the nomination’s ultimate results.
The state Republican ballot has six choices including incumbent Donald Trump. The Democrat ticket has 14 candidates, though only five remain in the race actively.
Also, Tulsa County voters will decide whether to allow liquor stores to be open on Sunday.
We support the proposal to even the playing field for all retailers to sell alcohol on Sundays and further modernize liquor laws.
Just before the high school students voted for the first time, their teacher gave them an inspiring pep talk about exercising their voting rights.
“... I want you to leave today remembering that you should encourage others like you, 18 years old, to vote in elections. This is not the only time you’re going to be voting. You guys are going to be participating in democracy for the rest of your lives,” Harris said.
“It’s important that your voices are heard not just this year, but every year. Now let’s go. Let’s go vote.”
Listen to the teacher. Go vote.
Featured video