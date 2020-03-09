Proposed Oklahoma science education standards bring the state in line with nationally accepted ideas about biological evolution and expand the study of climate change into middle schools.
The changes recognize gaps in the state’s current science standards.
Addressing these shortcomings is particularly critical. Only 35% of Oklahoma students are proficient or better on state science tests.
The revised standards do not address evolution as an origin of human life, but use it to explain changes in biodiversity over time, as The Oklahoman recently reported.
For years, elected leaders avoided the word “evolution” for fear of backlash from religious groups who hold other beliefs about the beginnings of life.
While Oklahoma tried to stand still, college and Advanced Placement biology courses marched forward, requiring an understanding of evolution. It is the foundation for research in many fields including agriculture and pharmacology.
Evolution has been observed in animal species, plant life and other organisms. This theory has a broad application such as understanding the development of diseases, creating more effective antibiotics or developing stronger crops.
Almost as controversial as evolution is the study of how climate patterns have changed over time and how human behavior has an impact.
Oklahoma evaluates its academic standards and revises them every six years. The state’s study group found that the lack of biological evolution led Oklahoma students to be not as college-ready as those from other states. And, climate change has been identified as an international issue with emerging research and development implications.
For Oklahoma students to be competitive in a global workforce, our academic standards must be at or above national expectations.
To its credit, the state school board has approved the new science standards. The Legislature and Gov. Kevin Stitt ought to waste no time in approving them as well.
