Happy Armed Forces Day.
Since 1950, the United States has set aside the third Saturday in May to recognize the patriotic service of our nation’s active duty military.
In addition to its usual missions of protecting our freedom and national honor in places like Afghanistan and Iraq, the military is currently involved in protecting civilians during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Oklahoma National Guard — which has a long history of helping during disasters — has been active in manning warehouses that make sure the state’s hospitals and nursing homes have sufficient personal protective equipment.
The Guard also has been activated to help sanitize hot-spot nursing homes throughout the state and is supplying the logistical expertise of transporting coronavirus testing supplies and equipment.
The Guard’s doctors and medical professionals have been integral in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s coronavirus task force. Air Guard units also have filled spots formerly manned by volunteers at food banks in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
At a time when demand for food skyrocketed, the Guard was there to help.
Earlier this month, the Tulsa-based 138th Fighter Wing of the Air Guard flew an F16 formation over northeastern Oklahoma hospitals to salute health care workers and first responders. It was a patriotic gesture that recognized the hard work of local civilians who have risked their own health to treat the public.
If you want to return the salute, fly the American flag today. Then, put on a mask, maintain a proper social distance and thank any member of the armed services you encounter. Their service to our nation has never been more critical or more appreciated.
