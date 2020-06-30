It’s Election Day.
We urge all registered voters who haven’t already done so through absentee ballots or early voting processes to go to the polls today and make their voices heard.
The top line item on ballots statewide is State Question 802, which would revise the state Constitution to require expansion of Medicaid to cover working-age adults who earn up to 133% of the federal poverty level. The federal government would pay for 90% of the cost of the program.
Party candidates for November’s general election will be selected in congressional and legislative districts around the state.
Both parties will chose their standard-bearer in a U.S. Senate race. Democrats will chose a candidate in the Tulsa-centered District 1 U.S. House election. Republicans will decided on a candidate in District 2. Many legislative races across the state will be on the ballot.
Two Tulsa school board seats also will be decided Tuesday.
All registered voters have something to vote on. Only registered Republicans can vote in that party’s primary. Democrats and independent voters who request a Democratic ballot can participate in that party’s primary. Any registered voter can vote on nonpartisan issues, such as the state question and school board races.
We hope Tuesday’s election goes smoothly, although there’s reason to suspect it will be complicated by precautions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some polling places have changed, and local election boards have had to train a new cadre of election workers. Spacing and cleaning precautions will probably slow voting.
We urge patience and prudence. Please wear a mask to your polling place and observe the spacing requests while waiting in line. Bring your appropriate voter ID and have it ready when you get to the front of the line. Be kind to polling place workers who are doing a difficult job largely out of civic duty. They deserve our thanks and respect.
The changes in the election process could well skew the results, but everyone should agree in advance to respect whatever happens.
Democracy belongs to those who show up, so we urge you to do so.
