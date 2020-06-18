The video of two black Tulsa teenagers being handcuffed, and one wrestled to the ground and arrested, for jaywalking is hard to watch.
It highlights the criticisms of overpolicing in majority black neighborhoods and harsher treatment of black residents, particularly young men.
But, these are not men. They are children.
No child should be arrested for jaywalking. Rarely should any child be placed in handcuffs; those cases ought to be for extraordinary and violent situations.
Teenagers should not be expected to act like adults. They can be defiant, lash out when scared and often don’t think through consequences of their actions.
Police officers interacting with juveniles need to be trained. Youths experiencing aggressive police treatment produces further distrust and trauma in the children, their parents and witnesses. It leads to later problems.
The Tulsa Police Department released a statement about recent crime reported in the area and that the arresting officers are part of the Organized Gang Unit tasked with getting guns off the streets. Those provide some context to the situation, but not an acceptable explanation.
What prompted suspicion of these specific boys? Why were they handcuffed and arrested after determining they had no guns or drugs? Why was no de-escalation used?
The use of a jaywalking charge smacks of a trumped-up complaint, particularly because there was no traffic and no sidewalks.
The incident is being investigated by the TPD’s internal affairs department. We encourage the department to be transparent and release its findings. We have seen such incidents get hidden in bureaucratic processes.
Once again we see a need for an Office of Independent Monitor and citizen review board. These mechanisms would ensure that a neutral observer will make sure proper procedures are followed. It would give residents a place outside law enforcement to make their voices heard.
If a trend of overpolicing or gap in training is observed, a citizen board would keep the pressure on those we trust with guns, badges and arrest powers to always temper their power with justice and duty.
Videos such as this are upsetting and serve as reminders for the need for police reform.
