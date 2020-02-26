Sometimes it seems like the forces of power and money have finished the race, taken a victory lap and headed to the showers before the little guy can gets his shoes tied.
Years after neighbors started complaining that their water and lifestyles were being destroyed by a sudden blossom of Delaware County chicken farms, a judge has ruled that the state should have been listening better.
Last week, District Court Judge Barry Denney ruled that the Oklahoma Water Resources Board failed to listen to neighbors’ issues when it granted a series of 90-day well permits that allowed construction and operation of a 72-acre poultry farm near Leach. Blossom Farm is permitted to produce about 300,000 broiler chickens roughly every nine or 10 weeks.
As the Tulsa World’s Kelly Bostian reported, the judge’s preliminary injunction could mean the poultry operation’s water-well permit could be revoked at any time, and the same legal reasoning could apply more broadly in the area.
The judge’s ruling soundly rebuffs the Oklahoma Water Resources Board’s common policy of issuing strings of 90-day well permits instead of a single long-term permit, which would require public processes.
The water resources board issues roughly 1,500 short-term permits a year, Bostian has reported.
Neighbors of industrial-scale chicken factories in Delaware County have complained for years about odor and water issues, but it has always seemed that the Oklahoma bureaucracy was lined up on the side of out-of-state interests — Big Chicken.
It’s hard to imagine that the issue is settled. One district judge’s ruling in one case could represent a new direction for the people of Delaware County, but, let’s face it, the big money and the largest retinue of lawyers are probably on the other side.
It’s frustrating to say that time will tell. Time may not be on the side of those concerned about the quality of their lives disappearing in a storm of feathers and money. That frustration is made greater by the sense that the government we pay to keep an eye on these things wasn’t listening.
