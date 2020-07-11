Sens. James Lankford and Ron Johnson proposed — and Johnson subsequently withdrew — a plan to make Juneteenth a federal holiday instead of Columbus Day.
It was a brave and appropriate idea, and we’re sorry that it was politicized and dropped.
Johnson has subsequently said he wants to add Juneteenth as a federal holiday but to make up for any additional federal costs by taking away a day of vacation from government workers. Lankford hasn’t signed on to that idea.
Juneteen celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. President Abraham Lincoln declared an end to slavery in occupied Confederate states at the end of 1862, but it took the conclusion of the Civil War and federal occupation to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation. Freedom didn’t get to Texas until June 19, 1865, the day that is now celebrated.
A majority of the U.S. Senate has made it clear that they want Juneteenth recognized as a federal holiday, and we agree.
Columbus Day marks the European arrival in North America, Oct. 12, 1492. Given the history of genocide of American Indians that grew from that event, Columbus Day is an ambivalent occasion for celebration for a lot of people. That’s especially true in Oklahoma, home to 39 Indian nations and more than 320,000 Native Americans.
Columbus Day hasn’t been a state holiday in Oklahoma since 1986. Only 21 states observe Columbus Day as a state holiday. Last year, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed legislation designating the second Monday in October as Native American Day, but it isn’t a paid holiday for state employees.
The proposal backfired on Lankford and Johnson after Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson tied it to efforts to tear down statues and “erase history.” The argument is laughable, but sadly effective.
Lankford described his advocacy for the idea as designed to prevent the federal government from taking a $600 million hit from adding another national holiday. The better argument would be that the change is neither conservative nor liberal, but honest about what parts of history we think deserve celebration.
The proposal did not erase history. It isn’t a radical idea to suggest that freeing slaves is more deserving of a national celebration than the “discovery” of a continent that was already home to millions.
