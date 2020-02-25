There’s very little doubt about whether the Legislature should ask Oklahoma voters if they want to convene a state constitutional convention.
The Constitution itself mandates it, so either the convention question should be put to the people or the Constitution amended to end the requirement.
Article 24, Section 2 of the state Constitution requires that lawmakers ask voters if they want to hold a state constitutional convention at least every 20 years, but the Legislature hasn’t put such a question on the ballot since 1970, when the idea was rejected.
The Oklahoma Constitution — one of the longest and most detailed in the nation — was originally written in 1907 and has become a pastiche of micromanaging details, ineffective wishes and dated peculiarities. Article 20, Section 2 sets the provisional flash point and specific gravity of kerosene. Article 13, Section 1 requires the Legislature to maintain a free public school system, but doesn’t require it to fund those schools adequately. Several sections are unenforceable because they contradict U.S. Supreme Court rulings.
Obviously, there’s room for improvement in the Oklahoma Constitution, but who knows what sort of mischief could come out of a state convention? If the Legislature hasn’t fulfilled the mandate to put the potential for a constitutional rewrite before voters in half a century it may be because the members of such a convention would largely resemble the Legislature, and who could trust that motley crew?
In 1994, lawmakers asked voters to solve the question by striking the constitutional convention clause, but the idea was rejected.
Last week, the Oklahoma Senate Rules Committee approved Senate Joint Resolution 31, which proposes a state constitutional convention. Lawmakers need to fulfill the Constitution’s requirement and send that sort of question to voters. Otherwise, they need to ask voters again to strike the convention mandate. Simply ignoring the Constitution’s requirements undercuts the foundation of state law and the authority of the Legislature itself.
Featured video