What kind of city is Tulsa?
We think we’ve learned some interesting and encouraging things about our community in three unrelated efforts:
• Worried that the already too high number of evictions in the city would be driven higher by the COVID-19 recession, charitable groups led by the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation have funded a program to pay overdue rents for more than 500 local families. Landlords will have to agree to a mediation process and not refile an eviction notice for at least the next three months.
• A separate effort sent notices to 3,211 Tulsa County families earlier this month that their medical debt has been purchased and forgiven. No strings attached. Concerned about the state’s high uninsured rate and the crushing potential for medical debt to destroy the lives of hard-working people, Mark and Mona Whitmire engineered the program with the RIP Medical Debt nonprofit.
• The George Kaiser Family Foundation announced a $50 million investment in making Tulsa a technology hub. A foundation-funded report identifies virtual health, energy tech, drones, cyber and analytics as the most promising tech clusters to create jobs and prosperity for the community’s future.
Tulsa has its share of problems. The same economic, medical, social and political issues that are troubling the rest of the nation can be found here, too. We also have some unique challenges, some of which have proven resistant to solution.
None of the efforts we described here are panaceas. Some of them may have no lasting impact at all.
But they do demonstrate that the city has a remarkable resource of talented, generous, civic-minded people and organizations willing to use their hearts, minds and money to look for sustainable solutions.
In a time of anxiety, local efforts like those we’ve seen recently give hope that Tulsa can be a city that solves problems, models kindness and moves forward.
