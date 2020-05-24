The Oklahoma House of Representatives and Senate have completed the work of the 2020 regular session, one of the strangest legislative years ever and very nearly the greatest one in recent history.
Our state government — specifically, Gov. Kevin Stitt — fell just short of taking game-changing action that would have given essential health care coverage to hundreds of thousands of working poor Oklahomans.
Stitt’s Thursday veto of Senate Bill 1046, which would have funded Medicaid expansion starting July 1, was profoundly poor judgment and frankly inexplicable because it was Stitt who said we should have Medicaid expansion in the first place. He took away the money needed for his own plan.
There are still many ways for the state to get to Medicaid expansion, but only one that avoids the political games of the Capitol — State Question 802 — which will write health care funding in the state Constitution, beyond the reach of Stitt and the Legislature.
SQ 802 goes before voters June 30. It’s passage is the only way to resolve this critical issue correctly, once and for all.
We were ready to declare the 2020 session an unqualified success, despite some shortcomings and the pall of COVID-19.
One low point came with the passage of Senate Bill 210, which reimposes notarization requirements on most absentee voters after 2021 for completely partisan reasons.
But there were other positives to balance that mistake, especially a budget passed by legislative leaders over Stitt’s veto that largely protected public school funding and other essential services and gave a raise to state pensioners for the first time in more than a decade.
The work of the 2020 session is now over, thank goodness. The pandemic made it strange, and Medicaid expansion nearly made it historic. But Stitt’s puzzling obstinacy turned it into just another year of failure by Oklahoma’s political leadership.
We’ve had plenty of those.
