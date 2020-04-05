Public health has always been one of the strongest arguments for accepting Medicaid expansion in Oklahoma. The current public health crisis illustrates why, and why that should matter for people who will never be eligible for Medicaid.
Oklahoma has the second-highest rate of uninsured people in the United States. An estimated 200,000 Oklahomans would be eligible for health care coverage if the state would accept available federal funding for expansion.
People who don’t have health care coverage are far less likely to have an ongoing relationship with a primary care physician. When they become urgently ill, they often end up in hospital emergency rooms, where they can’t be denied attention. That means they get treatment later and in more acute circumstances.
When communicable diseases are involved, speed matters. A faster connection between a patient and health care means faster diagnosis, faster isolation and a faster break in the chain of viral spread.
A health care system that covers more of the population means better public health. That’s not just about COVID-19. It’s also flu, measles, mumps, tuberculosis and any number of other communicable diseases.
But COVID-19 brings it all home. Any public health crisis is magnified if you exclude 200,000 from affordable health care.
If Oklahoma were a Medicaid expansion state, there would still be a COVID-19 crisis here. Federal money isn’t a panacea. But if we had Medicaid expansion today, the state would be better able to address the crisis for thousands of its citizens and would have been better positioned to slow the disease’s spread sooner. And we’d have the financial resources of the federal government to pay for the vast majority of the cost of those improvements.
There are many reasons why Oklahoma should accept Medicaid expansion, as described in federal law, as soon as possible. The COVID-19 crisis illustrates why that should matter to people who never expect to be eligible for it and why we all should vote for State Question 802 later this year.
