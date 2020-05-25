One week ago Saturday — on Armed Forces Day — Tech. Sgt. Marshal Roberts was remembered at a Claremore Expo Center memorial service.
Roberts, 28, died in a March 11 rocket attack at Camp Taji, Iraq. He was the 20th member of the Oklahoma National Guard killed while deployed overseas since Sept. 11, 2001, the first to come from the Oklahoma Air National Guard.
show the U.S. military deaths in that period total more than 7,000. Defense Department records
Roberts was remembered as a patriot, husband, father and friend, a man who loved classic cars, the Pittsburgh Steelers and ice cream.
His death is another reminder that wars kill young soldiers, who leave behind voids that may never be filled. Those deaths require remembrance.
Nine days later, it is Memorial Day, the day our nation sets aside to celebrate the soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and reservists who have given their lives for our freedom, independence and unity. The historic total runs to more than 666,000.
Like almost everything involving the year 2020, Memorial Day 2020 will be strange and different than the Memorial Days of yesteryear.
Cemeteries and veterans groups plan Memorial Day observances, but requirements for social distancing and crowd limitations amid a pandemic mean that many of those events will be conducted online.
Taps will still play. Flags will still fly. Lives will still be mourned. But, in many cases, the memories will necessarily become more private, contained within the homes of grievers.
It will be a different kind of Memorial Day, but it will not be one that breaks faith with the purpose of the holiday.
Those, like Roberts, who died that we may remain free are not forgotten.
Pause today to remember Roberts and those, who, like him, gave their full measure for their nation.
Combatants die, but their memories live on, as does their honor.
