Oklahoma State University head football coach Mike Gundy sent a terrible message to his African American players last week when he appeared on Twitter wearing a One America News network shirt.
Gundy’s shirt led OSU star running back Chuba Hubbard to speak out forcefully on Twitter.
“I will not stand for this,” Hubbard wrote. “This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”
Star athletes have increasingly become more vocal in recent days, and we think Hubbard was right to speak out.
One America News is a far-right source of news mixed with conspiracy theories and opinion. One of its anchors has called Black Lives Matter “a criminal organization.”
Gundy has said he was unaware of the network’s notoriety, but the shirt isn’t the first time he has been associated with the network. In an April news conference, Gundy volunteered that he had discovered OAN and found it “refreshing.”
Gundy has the right to wear any shirt he wants, but Hubbard, his teammates and the state have the right put those choices under scrutiny to make sure they represent us well.
By day’s end, Gundy and Hubbard were shaking hands publicly. Hubbard apologized for not taking the issue up with the coach before going public. Gundy promised change and said, “It starts at the top with me.” Hubbard later tweeted that “it’s not over” and promised change would come, but later in the week allegations that Gundy used a racial slur at a player in the 1989 OSU game against Colorado resurfaced.
Gundy has embarrassed the school repeatedly. In April, he equated COVID-19 to the flu, offended the Asian American Student Association and said football players need to get back to the field “because we need to continue to budget and run money through the state of Oklahoma.”
Gundy will make $5.25 million in 2020-21 under his contract. For that kind of money, the school, its fans and the state have a right to expect him not to embarrass us off the field of play with unforced errors.
Later in the week, the OSU regents voted to remove the name Murray from Murray Hall and North Murray Hall on the OSU campus because their honoree, former Oklahoma Gov. William H. “Alfalfa Bill” Murray, had a record of advocacy for racist policies, including segregation and the promotion of Jim Crow laws. It was a good and brave choice and one that was overshadowed by the football coach.
Gundy’s latest gaffe puts him and the school under national and local scrutiny. When he says change starts with him, he better mean it.
FEATURED VIDEO