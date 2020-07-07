Three cheers for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell!
McConnell took to the Senate floor recently and said something that needs to be said: Responsible, freedom-loving Americans should do the right thing and wear masks anytime they go into public places.
“We must have no stigma — none — about wearing masks when we leave our homes and come near other people,” said McConnell, according to Fox News. “Wearing simple face coverings is not about protecting ourselves, it is about protecting everyone we encounter.”
“In fact, the more we dislike the pain and suffering caused by the strict stay-home guidelines a few months ago, the happier we should be to take reasonable small steps every day to ensure our country can stay on offense against the virus,” McConnell added.
There you have it: The conservative Republican leader of the U.S. Senate says the commonsense public health step of wearing a mask in public is important. Indeed, it’s the patriotic thing to do.
There’s solid medical science behind what McConnell is preaching. One study estimates that cloth masks can stop up to 90% of droplets that can carry the COVID-19 germs. Modeling shows that if over 80% of the public wore masks, the pandemic would drop off markedly.
Yet, when we go into Tulsa retail stores, we see far too many maskless people.
Until there is a vaccine to protect against COVID-19, Americans must “settle into a middle ground between unsustainable emergency lockdowns and ordinary life as we enjoyed it,” McConnell said.
America needs more political leaders willing to speak out for masks, public distancing and embracing the new normal. On this one, we say Mitch McConnell is right, and everyone should listen to him.
