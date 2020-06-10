NCAA sanctions against the Oklahoma State University basketball program for the alleged activities of a former assistant coach are excessive and unjust.
Everyone seems to agree that former Assistant Coach Lamont Evans acted alone when he is alleged to have solicited and received benefits for facilitating or arranging a meeting between student-athletes and financial advisers.
OSU fired Evans in 2017 after federal charges were announced. He cooperated with and participated in the NCAA investigation, and a thorough internal review was conducted.
There’s no dispute that the school did not play any ineligible player or benefit on the court from any alleged cheating. The investigation never led the NCAA to suggest that OSU lacked institutional control over its basketball program.
In short, OSU behaved appropriately and trusted in the justice of the NCAA, which came down hard. The basketball program now faces a three-year probation and a postseason ban next season. OSU also will lose three total scholarships in the next three seasons.
OSU’s football and wrestling program have been the subject of past NCAA probes, but the school has always cooperated with investigations, and the basketball program has maintained a clean record before this.
The punishment doesn’t fit the crime. In fact, the punishment seems to work against the NCAA’s best interest, which relies on the cooperation of member schools.
OSU has promised to appeal the sanctions, and we think that’s appropriate. The penalties are too harsh and fall on people who have never been implicated in any of the alleged wrongdoing.
OSU hasn’t suggested that it shouldn’t be punished for what happened, and neither do we, but the school deserves greater consideration for the way it has responded to the allegation, and the punishment should reasonably fit the crime.
