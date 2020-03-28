Institutions collecting and maintaining Oklahoma’s essential blood supply are worried about falling behind.
Community blood drives keep a healthy inventory available for medical emergencies and other serious health complications.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, people are heeding recommendations by public health officials to stay home or keep a distance from other people. Unfortunately, the socially conscious people who heed those warnings are the same socially conscious people who are the core of blood donors.
That has led to hundreds of blood drive cancellations across the state, and donors are reluctant to venture into blood collection sites. Deepening the problem, the usual blood drive sponsors — schools, workplaces and faith groups — have temporarily closed.
Nationally, thousands of blood drives have been called off. That has a ripple effect into our hospitals and emergency medical services, which don’t need any more stress at the moment.
Officials with the Oklahoma Blood Institute and American Red Cross in Tulsa say extraordinary precautions are being made at the collection facilities to keep donors safe and healthy.
These measures include taking the temperature of each person, moving furniture to keep safe distances and sanitizing all surfaces between donors. The organizations are encouraging scheduled appointments.
Some neighborhoods or community locations like YMCA branches are scheduling “micro drives” with the Oklahoma Blood Institute. These are scaled backed events to allow for social distance.
The Red Cross is also seeking alternative places to host drives to make up for cancellations.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute office in Tulsa is at 4601 E. 81st St. Check the institute’s Facebook page and its website at obi.org for updates on drive locations.
The Tulsa American Red Cross center is at 10151 E. 11th St. Appointments can be made and information found at 1-800-RED-CROSS and redcrossblood.org.
The importance of donating blood cannot be overstated, during a pandemic and throughout the year.
Blood saves lives and is a crucial part of the health care system. Donating blood is a way to help during this time of uncertainty.
