Oklahoma high school athletic activities can resume without any accommodations for the COVID-19 pandemic after the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association board rejected a proposed set of rules last Friday.
The OSSAA board rejected a phased resumption of activities that would have allowed one-on-one instruction, including strength and conditioning programs, to resume under close medical supervision and disinfecting requirements starting Monday.
Because of the board’s vote, summer activities can resume with no COVID-19 restrictions. Guidelines and return dates are now up to local school districts.
Six board members voted for the proposed limitations: Rick Pool of Kiowa, Darren Melton of Lincoln Christian, Duane Merideth of Durant, Mike Simpson of Guthrie, Sean McDaniel of Oklahoma City Public Schools and Jerry Olanson of Glenpool. Seven voted against it: Craig McVay of El Reno, Jason Sternberger of Kingfisher, Jerry Needham of Oktaha, Rusty Puffinbarger of Leedey, Rex Trent of Binger-Oney, Bryan McNutt of Antlers, and Don Schneberger of Boone-Apache.
The board’s decision creates an ugly situation in which each superintendent and coach has to weigh the risk of spreading a disease to their players and the community at large against the possible edge gained by a full resumption of activities.
We agree with Gil Cloud, executive director of athletics for Tulsa Public Schools, that the OSSAA vote showed “gross disregard” for Oklahoma’s student athletes.
We’re glad to see that Tulsa-area schools stepped into the void left by OSSAA’s failure to respond. More than two dozen local school leaders met Tuesday and agreed on their own set of COVID-19 guidelines, which look a lot like what the board rejected except the start was delayed to June 8. Sadly, those limitations don’t apply throughout the state because of the OSSAA board’s failure to act.
One of the reasons we have an OSSAA is so that everyone operates under the same set of rules, which are designed to protect the safety of the student athletes. If OSSAA’s board fails in that fundamental mission, we have to wonder why we still have an OSSAA.
