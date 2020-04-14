What promises to be one of the strangest political seasons ever got off to an official start Friday with completion of county, state and federal candidates filing for office.
We say strange because no one really knows how to mount an effective political campaign in the middle of a global pandemic that has most of the world closed up.
Do incumbents benefit from the COVID-19 limitations on large group gatherings or will the electorate want new faces to take on monumental new challenges? Those are two of the most interesting questions to be determined in the next 6½ months.
At the top of the ballot, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, 85, will have to go through three other Republicans, the winner of the four-person Democratic primary, a Libertarian and two independent candidates, if he is to be re-elected.
All but one of Oklahoma’s U.S. House seats will be contested in primary and general election contests.
A Republican, two Democrat and an independent candidate filed against first-term Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern of Tulsa.
U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who has already reneged on a promise to leave Washington after three terms in office, has two GOP challengers (one of them a member of the Oklahoma Legislature) and a Democrat and a Libertarian ready to challenge him in November.
In U.S. House District 3, which includes portions of north Tulsa, U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas has the delegation’s easiest road to re-election, facing what appears to be only token opposition in the general election.
Several local legislators were re-elected when they drew no opposition during the filing period. Anyone looking for a pattern in the uncontested races will be challenged. They include some of the most liberal and conservative members of the Legislature.
Tulsa County legislators re-elected without opposition were: District 11 Sen. Kevin Matthews, District 25 Sen. Joe Newhouse, District 33 Sen. Nathan Dahm, District 67 Rep. Jeff Boatman, District 73 Rep. Regina Goodwin, District 75 Rep. T.J. Marti, District 76 Rep. Ross Ford, District 77 Rep. John Waldron, District 80 Rep. Stan May and District 98 Rep. Dean Fenton Davis.
That’s seven Republicans and three Democrats. We congratulate them all and urge them to return to the state Capitol with vigor and a commitment to serving the people of Oklahoma.
