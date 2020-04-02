To limit community spread of the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus, Attorney General Mike Hunter and Gov. Kevin Stitt released a set of best practices Monday for Oklahoma law enforcement agencies.
At its heart, the set of guidelines asks police to weigh the need to make an arrest against the public health risk of putting someone in jail.
We think that is the question police should ask of every arrest at any time, not just during a pandemic. Oklahoma is a mass incarceration state. Through two initiative petitions and some good legislation, the state has made incremental improvements to reduce the prison population, but we still have a long way to go.
The solution to the problem of too many people in the state’s jails and prisons is to put fewer people there in the first place. The key to doing that is to make sure the people we arrest, charge, prosecute and convict are true threats to society, not just people who make us angry.
Through policy and training, some police departments and sheriff’s offices have bought into those concepts, but not enough.
The COVID-19 crisis adds a public health perspective to the mass incarceration issue. Jails confine people among strangers, which is an opportunity for disease to spread — to inmates and to jail employees. Diseases that spread in jails don’t stay locked up there.
While the guidelines include smart, sanitary health precautions and physical distancing, logic says fewer prisoners would mean fewer potential infections.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tulsa County courts and law enforcement took quick steps to reduce the local jail population, including citations for nonviolent criminal complaints and an accelerated plea docket.
Those are good moves, which we applaud. Hunter and Stitt made them part of the new guidelines for the entire state.
After the crisis passes, maybe we should all consider whether those standards — or some very much like them — might make sense all the time.
Jails are designed to hold people who are sentenced to stay there for misdemeanor convictions, are genuine dangers to society or are likely to flee to avoid prosecution. No one else belongs there.
COVID-19 is forcing law enforcement to refocus on those standards because it is in everyone’s best interest.
Featured video