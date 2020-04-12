An executive order issued last week by Gov. Kevin Stitt does the right thing by paying first responders who contract COVID-19 and must stay home to recover.
It covers state workers such as correctional officers, law enforcement and firefighters.
These are government employees who do not have an option to work from home, as Stitt stated in a news release. He also encouraged municipalities to consider similar guarantees.
Taking care of workers hurt on the job is the morally responsible decision.
In addition, the order addresses steps licensing boards can take to meet medical demands during the pandemic.
These include easing licensing requirements on physician assistants, nurse practitioners and retired physicians and increasing opportunities for students and recent graduates not fully licensed to practice.
These would temporarily add more frontline staff during this emergency.
While some of those steps wouldn’t be a good idea normally, during a crisis they make sense.
The order also includes a commonsense provision for stretcher vans to assist and operate with emergencies anywhere in the state. This breaks down limitations set by geography or population limits.
And, if bed space becomes problematic, the order removes regulatory burdens to allow closed health care facilities to reopen.
Oklahoma’s numbers of COVID-19 infections and coronavirus related deaths continue to climb, and Stitt is right to find ways to help ease the strain on workers and maximize resources.
The regulations were put into place to maintain a high-quality health care. We expect the licensing boards to revisit these exemptions once the danger has passed.
We also recognize times of emergency necessitates lessening regulatory burdens and find the order strikes the correct tone.