Tulsa Public Schools became the first district to approve postponing the April 7 school board election until the danger of the COVID-19 pandemic has passed.
It’s the right move that all local school districts and municipal governments ought to follow.
The virus is spreading rapidly through our communities, and public health and medical officials are asking people to stay home to ease pressure on our health care system.
Elections ask the opposite of residents. Voting brings thousands of citizens to precincts and county election boards to cast a ballot.
Hundreds of poll workers interact with voters, ballots and machines through the day; all hold the potential to spread the virus.
Many of these workers are in older age groups considered at high-risk for serious health complications from the virus.
Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman told county commissioners weeks ago the pandemic was already affecting the availability of poll workers, who have an average age of 75.
Also, many public venues used as precincts such as schools, churches and libraries have closed.
The health risk of holding an election is much more important than voting on school board members, city councilors and local bonds in a timely fashion. A delay of a few weeks or months is not going to jeopardize democracy.
Elections and terms of office are statutory and there is no provision for the State Election Board or county election boards to postpone or reschedule them.
That requires the acts of hundreds of local governments.
We would have preferred the state Legislature act to postpone the election statewide and possibly allow brief term extensions. It still has time to do so.
But TPS has done the right thing, moving the election for two board members to June 30, the same day as the state primary election.
School and municipal elections are important, but they aren’t urgent. Nothing is more important than keeping all Oklahomans safe.
Gallery: U.S. surpasses 125,000 cases: How is the world handling the coronavirus pandemic?
New coronavirus causing COVID-19 cases
United States: 125,056 cases, 2,186 deaths
Italy - 86,498 cases, 9,134 deaths
China - 81,894 cases, 3,296 deaths
Spain - 72,248 cases, 5,690 deaths
Iran - 35,408 cases, 2,517 deaths
Germany - 53,340 cases, 399 deaths
France - 29,581 cases, 1,698 deaths
United Kingdom - 14,751 cases, 761 deaths
Switzerland - 12,311 cases, 207 deaths
Netherlands - 6,440 cases, 357 deaths
Belgium - 7,284 cases, 289 deaths
Middle East (outside Iran) - 186 deaths
Central and South America - 170 deaths
South Korea - 9,241 cases, 131 deaths
Japan - 1,307 cases, 45 deaths (712 cases, 10 deaths from cruise ship)
Sub-Saharan Africa - 3,500+ cases, 58 deaths
Philippines - 707 cases, 45 deaths
Greece - 821 cases, 23 deaths
Poland - 1,244 cases, 16 deaths
India - 693 cases, 14 deaths
Australia - 2,806 cases, 13 deaths
Israel - 3,035 cases, 10 deaths (West Bank/Gaza: 1 death)
Hong Kong - 273 cases, 4 deaths
Thailand - 1,045 cases, 4 deaths
Russia - 840 cases, 3 deaths
Taiwan - 153 cases, 2 death
Singapore - 631 cases, 2 deaths
Complete coverage of COVID-19
