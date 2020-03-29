President Donald Trump did the right thing when he pushed back the federal government’s REAL ID enforcement deadline.
Trump announced the move last week in response to the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.
Oklahoma and 21 other states haven’t complied fully with the requirement to make state-issued driver’s licenses more resistant to counterfeiting. The new system, passed by Congress in 2005 in response to the 2001 terrorist attacks, also requires better documentation for licenses and would require applicants to go to tag agencies.
The federal threat to coerce state compliance was that noncompliant state IDs would no longer be accepted for admission to military bases, nuclear power plants and — most important — domestic airline flights.
After several previous delays, federal officials and airports were to start enforcing REAL ID rules on Oct. 1.
After resisting REAL ID for years, Oklahoma agreed to comply in 2017. The state’s objections were without merit, based on conspiracy theories and extremist thinking.
Once the state came in from the cold, it still faced the significant challenges of getting the Department of Public Safety and the privately operated tag agencies ready to do a complicated job.
Needless to say, had the state not resisted REAL ID for as long as it did, the deadline wouldn’t have been as much of an issue. Twenty-five states, including Arkansas, Kansas, Colorado and New Mexico, are fully compliant. About a third of Americans are carrying REAL ID.
That said, Trump’s choice was the right one.
During a worldwide pandemic, there’s no sense in making people press into tag agencies to get new driver’s licenses, and the beleaguered airline industry certainly didn’t need the additional stress.
REAL ID will someday give us better protection but after more than a decade of waiting, there’s no reason that day has to come during a pandemic.
