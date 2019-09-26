If you want to know what community-oriented policing looks like, check out Project Trust.
The program is a nine-week Tulsa police program that explores civics and policing in weekly hour-long sessions with public school students who have been involved in the criminal justice system or who are deemed at risk of being so.
TPD developed the program after the shooting death of Terence Crutcher again revealed racial and social divisions that separate the city’s poor and minority citizens from its police department.
The Project Trust idea is that something positive is possible on both sides of the divide if students and officers can develop a positive relationship with one another. Stereotypes and assumptions break down in the face of real faces.
In Monday’s Tulsa World, reporter Corey Jones introduced us to Project Trust student Katherine Kimbrel.
When she first met Deputy Chief Jonathan Brooks, she told him that police seem to enjoy intimidating people and talking down to them.
Six months later, she’s studying criminal justice at Tulsa Community College, intent on someday joining TPD.
While Kimbrel’s experience is a strong example, student surveys taken before and after Project Trust participation show a general improvement in students’ attitudes toward police.
Eighteen of 20 students who took the anonymous surveys said Project Trust improved their opinions of police. More detailed questions showed the students were more likely to think officers are well-trained and less likely to think they lie or plant fake evidence on suspects.
The program isn’t a panacea. When students were asked if officers are honest, the student responses averaged between “somewhat disagree” and “neutral.”
So, what is Project Trust? It’s a good-faith effort by police to bridge the trust gulf. It’s a good start for some kids who haven’t gotten off to a good start, and it’s what we need more of in Tulsa, genuine community-oriented policing.
Photojournalist Robert Capa once gave this advice to student photographers: “If your pictures aren’t good enough, you aren’t close enough.”
It’s a valuable lesson in how to take a good photograph, but also a fair metaphor for understanding other people — which Project Trust proves again.
Featured video
New Cherokee Nation principal chief says tribe won't bail the state out for a decade of fiscal irresponsibility.
Read the story: Chuck Hoskin Jr. sworn in as Cherokees' 18th elected principal chief