The annual Tulsa State Fair remains one of the community’s greatest traditions showcasing the best in agriculture, home economics, comfort food and family entertainment.
For 11 days beginning Thursday, more than a million visitors are expected at Expo Square to enjoy the offerings.
Fairs are an American tradition, and Tulsa does it well.
Walk through the animal barns to see the livestock. Talk to the kids who have spent months preparing for this competition.
Go into the exhibit halls for contests in an array of areas including photography, quilting, homemade jams, pumpkin decorating and even Lego building.
Children can go through a petting zoo, learn about dairy farming, get some cooking tips or check out the STEM Alliance and “weird science” areas.
The Made in Oklahoma building features local small businesses. Vendors are selling everything from hot tubs to inexpensive toys.
There are acrobats, cloggers, a hypnotist and a cheese sculpture. Championship competitions are being held in arm wrestling, cornhole and picking and fiddling.
The 47th Miss Tulsa State Fair will be crowned on the final day. Five former title holders have become Miss Oklahoma and, in 1995, Shawntel Smith was catapulted to the Miss America crown.
Who can resist the midway?
Eat a corndog — or whatever fried food on a stick piques your fancy. Unless you prefer a turkey leg, of course. Maybe have a caramel apple, too.
Test your skills to win a stuffed animal or goldfish by throwing balls in a hoop or at bottles.
Take a twirl on the Tilt-a-Whirl. Relax on the Ferris wheel. Push the boundaries on extreme rides.
Performers range from Bones Thugs-n-Harmony to The Hi-Fi Hillbillies. Other options run the gamut, from Disney on Ice to dressing in costume for the 5K Corndog Classic.
There is much to do at the fairgrounds. Everyone should find it interesting and entertaining.
We’re proud of the Tulsa State Fair, and wish all visitors a safe and fun experience.