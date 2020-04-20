In a few weeks, Oklahoma’s public colleges and universities will graduate 692 new physicians, 1,787 nurses, 1,568 allied health professionals and 793 public health specialists.
The state has never needed them more.
In recent years, the state’s higher education system has borne far more than its fair share of the burden of state financial woes.
Some of the leaders of the system were politically unpopular with lawmakers, many of whom simply didn’t understand the economic and social need for public higher education.
If they’re paying attention, the COVID-19 crisis should suggest why that sort of thinking is wrong.
While reeling from the impact of the coronavirus, the state’s colleges and universities have stepped up heroically to help the state through the greatest state government challenge in contemporary history.
Surely, no one has missed that Gov. Kevin Stitt’s leading adviser on medical issues throughout the crisis has been Dr. Kayse Shrum, president of Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences.
While state medical school faculty and students were treating the sick in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and rural hospitals, OSU was retooling and recertifying its OSU Diagnostic Laboratory — a veterinary facility — to help build its lagging COVID-19 testing capacity.
At the same time, at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, researchers were joining the worldwide effort to find a safe, effective coronavirus vaccine.
Meanwhile, the state’s colleges and universities were transitioning some 173,000 students from in-person classes to online teaching and figuring out how to make thousands of dollars in dormitory and meal plan refunds.
No one’s suggesting higher education is doing any more than it should in the crisis.
In fact, it’s doing exactly what it should: helping protect the people of Oklahoma through research and educating its best and brightest in (online) classrooms.
And that’s why the Legislature needs to keep the public in public higher education.