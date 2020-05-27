The low bid on reconstruction of Zink Dam was well over the amount the city had expected.
That’s not good news and it will mean a lot of things will need to happen, but one of them should not be reneging on the Vision deal between the city and its citizens.
In 2016, city voters approved a Vision renewal sales tax package that included rebuilding the dam.
The project was part of a grander vision of “water in the river,” which fit nicely with construction of the privately funded Gathering Place park and a new pedestrian bridge across the river.
Construction on the dam and the bridge are slated to begin this fall.
A consulting engineer had estimated the cost at $33.2 million, and the city has $35.1 million available, but Crossland Construction Co.’s low bid on the project was $38.9 million.
Obviously, there’s a gap in there.
The city wants to analyze the bid price closely to make sure costs within it aren’t duplicated in other projects. Beyond that, bringing in the project on time and with available public money could mean reviewing details of the project, such as a kayaking area, a planned island in the new lake and a pedestrian bridge stretching to it. It could also lead to some private fundraising to close the gap.
We’re already hearing the voices of the naysayers — those who never supported the Vision vision — who say the city should forget about water in the river and the dam. Use the money for something else, they argue.
Tulsa’s voters didn’t listen to them in 2016, and we’re not listening to them now.
The Vision vote represented the clearly expressed will of the people on this issue. They want a safe dam at that location. They want water in the river. They want the Vision promise, and have been paying toward its cost for years.
A low bid that feels high means more work for the city, but it shouldn’t mean anything more.
Featured video