Rep. Scott Fetgatter says he’s considering legislation to legalize recreational marijuana for Oklahomans who are at least 21 years old.
Oklahoma has a broadly permissive medical marijuana law. Any adult with a modest amount of money can get a state license to possess marijuana for an unlimited list of potential diseases with only perfunctory medical supervision.
Two petition efforts aimed at legalizing recreational marijuana have been troubled by disputes within the marijuana legalization advocates community and have been sidetracked by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Fetgatter says he’s still early in the process of considering his legislative options, but he argues that a well taxed full-access marijuana system could be a moneymaker for the state.
That, of course, is an attractive offer. With the oil market collapse and the COVID-19 shutdown, the state is certainly going into some very rough times economically, including a state budget failure for the current fiscal year and budget cuts next year that are likely to be very painful.
Fetgatter envisions recreational marijuana producing as much as $100 million a year, which he wants to go to the general revenue fund.
Recreational marijuana wouldn’t be that big a legal jump from where we are now, frankly, but it’s not a good idea to sell the idea on the basis of its tax revenue prospects.
Oklahoma has a long history of overpromised sin taxes that underproduce. Liquor-by-the-drink, pari-mutuel horse racing, the state lottery, tribal casinos and medical marijuana all make money for the state, but none has been a true windfall.
In calendar year 2019 — before the coronavirus was an issue in Oklahoma — the medical marijuana excise tax produced $24.1 million, according to the Oklahoma Tax Commission. State and local sales taxes on medical marijuana sales brought in another $30.6 million.
That’s good money, but not a whole lot in a state that appropriates $7 billion a year and spends more than that.
Remember, if we overtax marijuana, more of the trade moves underground, where there is no tax revenue.
In the end, general taxation is the necessary evil that no sin tax can purge.
Legalized marijuana might be a good idea for the state, but it needs to stand or fall on its own merits, not as a solution to state budget problems, which it isn’t.
Featured video