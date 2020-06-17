The Senate Armed Services Committee — chaired by Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe — has approved an amendment to a critical defense policy bill that would require the Pentagon to rename bases named after Confederate military leaders.
The idea brought a strong veto threat from the White House.
An amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, offered by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, was approved by voice vote last Wednesday during the committee’s closed-door markup of the bill, Roll Call first reported. It would give the Pentagon three years to remove the Confederate names.
During a briefing that day, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump would veto the bill, which is essential to the Pentagon, if it included the name-change requirement.
“These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom,” Trump tweeted. “Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations.”
Inhofe has said he would want to make the renaming optional.
Two days earlier, an Army spokesperson said Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Defense Secretary Mark Esper were open to renaming Fort Lee, Fort Hood, Fort Benning, Fort Gordon, Fort Bragg, Fort Polk, Fort Pickett, Fort A.P. Hill, Fort Rucker and Camp Beauregard — all in the South, all named after men who were part of the Confederate army.
Meanwhile, the Cherokee Nation removed two confederate monuments from its Capitol Square in Tahlequah. A fountain memorializing confederate soldiers and Gen. Stand Watie that was dedicated in 1913 and a granite monument honoring Watie dedicated in 1921 were taken away as Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. watched on Saturday.
We prefer the Cherokees’ effort to solve problems left by Confederate monuments to the president’s defiance.
We have long held that each generation gets to reconsider what historic figures it wants to honor. The Confederacy the military leaders fought for was built to sustain slavery, and it is wrong to continue to honor them.
America has more than enough heroes to honor and should exclude those whose names recall the nation’s shameful past of slavery. The Trump administration should stand down on this issue and allow the bases to be renamed.
