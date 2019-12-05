On the face of it, the state’s school report cards are discouraging.
Only one high school in the Tulsa area received an A, Booker T. Washington High School. Two elementary schools earned top scores — Bartlesville’s Wayside Elementary and Sapulpa’s Freedom Elementary.
Tulsa Honor Academy is the only charter school with an A, and no middle schools reached that level.
While more Tulsa Public School sites saw their scores improve than decline, 28 TPS schools had failing grades. The suburban schools often didn’t fare much better with 26% falling.
It’d be foolish to try to describe that as good news.
In so far as they tell us anything, the results are an indictment of the state’s failure to fund education adequately and its policies that undercut the public school model. Given the state’s history of underfunding education and encouraging high-achieving families out of traditional public schools, why would anyone have expected a different result?
A year and a half of better state appropriations don’t make up for a decade or more of neglect.
Educators say the single-grade system is a failure, and we agree. Calling a school an A school or an F school is a label not a diagnostic tool, and it may well be a reflection of forces beyond the control of students or educators.
Would you be satisfied if your child brought home a report card with a single F on it? Of course not. You’d demand the details in math, language arts or social studies. Only then could you come up with a rational plan for improvement. If your child made a convincing case that the grades were being distributed on the basis of something other than their efforts, you’d want to know more about that too.
If the report card’s purpose is to inform communities about how individual schools are doing and help those institutions improve student success, it isn’t working. The current system creates anxiety, but doesn’t create momentum for improvement.
In our experience, teachers are wholly committed to student success, and they aren’t afraid of fair accountability, but this tool fails to give the comprehensive information the public needs.
